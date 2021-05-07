Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting is Tuesday

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Premier Bulls Tour ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., to celebrate Premier’s first event in Jackson County.

The ceremony will take place in the Jackson County Agriculture Center Arena, 3631 U.S. 90, in Marianna.

That’s also where the company’s delayed 2020 Premier Bulls Tour Finals will take place on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15. It will feature stand-alone bull riding, but there’s also a free-style bull fight event in the mix.

Chipley native Justin Goodman is a front-runner in the competition, first in points accumulated across the 2020 season. He and 29 more bull riders emerged from a field of roughly 100 competitors to earn a spot in the finals.

The leadership of Premier Bulls Tour has stated that it’s hoping to make Marianna a go-to location in the years going forward, as well.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting.

For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.

More information about the Tour can be found at www.premierbull.com.

See Wednesday’s Floridan for a look at the cowboys as they visited youngsters at Hope School on a recent demonstration event there.