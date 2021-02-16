Premier Bulls Tour rodeo coming to town

Riders from Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida have competed throughout thirty events in the Southeastern United States to get to the final. Over 100 competed in the season, but only 30 advanced to the PBT Finals.

The bull riders aren’t the only ones competing. Over 10 stock contractors from Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida have brought their most premier bucking bulls to PBT events throughout the season and only the top 40 bulls out of 120 from the 2020 season will be brought to the 2020 PBT Finals.

The three PBT finals judges are selected by the riders to participate.

The three bull fighters who protect the riders at the PBT finals are also voted onto the job by the bull riders.

The riders competed in various tour events throughout the year, earning points, cash bonuses and buckles along the way to the final, where a $17,500 total purse is at stake.