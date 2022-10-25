Preview Day held at Baptist College of Florida

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville welcomed close to 100 prospective students to the Preview Day open house event on Monday, Oct. 10.

It was noted as a special Preview Day on the campus since it was the last one before BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, who has served as president for over 32 years, retires.

The day was spent by many reminiscing about the day Kinchen welcomed them to campus during an earlier Preview Day.

Registration began in the BCF Wellness Center at 8:30 a.m. where prospective students received bags filled with information regarding campus life and degree opportunities. During registration, guests were able to visit exhibit booths dedicated to providing additional information on specific degree programs, mission opportunities, collegiate disaster relief, financial aid, student life activities, intramural sports, and other resources such as the library, writing center, and computer lab.

In addition to visiting the exhibit booths, there was a fall themed photo booth where visitors could take pictures with friends and family members.

After registration, guests were welcomed by Kinchen and Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards. Kinchen presented several $500 scholarships to prospective students.

Guests were then invited to the historic R.G. Lee Chapel for a time of praise and worship that showcased the BCF Music and Worship Division and a message from Kinchen.

Following the chapel service, guests had classroom visits in music, teacher education, psychology, business leadership, missions and theology, dual enrollment, and financial aid. The meetings were designed to provide detailed information relating to academic interests and career choices, and to explore possibilities for financial assistance.

BCF provided lunch for prospective students and their guests in the campus dining facility, the Deese Center. During lunch, attendees ate and interacted with current students and listened to the BCF Jazz Band. Following the meal, visitors were given the opportunity to tour student housing with the BCF Resident Assistants (RAs).

The day concluded with a volleyball game challenge between the faculty/staff team and winners of the student intramural championship. Ultimately the student team was victorious over the faculty/staff team.

The day wrapped up as several additional scholarships were presented and many prospective students took advantage of the waived application fee. As prospective students and their families prepared to leave, Richards expressed her deep appreciation for their attendance, and closed with a word of prayer.