Primary results in for Jackson County

(Editor’s Note: All results are unofficial until verified by election officials in a final check and “curing” of some provisional and mail-in ballots to be completed by Thursday)
In the crowded Jackson County Commission District 3 race, three Republicans, battled against each other and two Democrats went head-to-head for a chance to face the only No Party Affiliation candidate, Rance Massengill, for a run at the office in November.
Republican candidate Paul A. Donfro Jr. took the in-party win, and Democrat Ronstance Pittman prevailed in her party battle.
Donofro gained 429 vote for 43.69 percent of the Republican vote, against Mary Ann Hutton with 304 and 30.96 percent, and Tyler Lipford with 249 and 25.36 percent.
Democrat Ronstance Pittman won her in-party race by gaining 558 votes for 54.76 percent against fellow-Democrat Marcell Shane Harvey, who took in 461 for 45.24 percent of the vote.
In the Jackson County Commission District 1 contest, long-time incumbent Willie Spires was narrowly defeated by his challenger, Alex B. McKinnie, who drew In 875 votes for 53.55 percent. Spires gathered 759 votes for 46.45 percent.
Republican Jackson County sheriff’s candidate Donnie Edenfield won his in-party battle to face Democratic winner Hayes Baggett in November. Edenfield gained 49.73 percent of the vote, with 3,258 ballots cast his way, defeating fellow-Republicans Scott Edwards, who drew 1,259 votes for 19.22 percent, and Jeff Snell, who gained 2,036 votes and 31.06 percent of the Republican vote.
Baggett won his party majority with 54.41 percent, gathering 2,811 votes to defeat fellow Democrats Kevin Arnold, who gained 1,627 votes for 31.49 percent, and Tim Ham, who gained 728 votes for 14.09 percent.
In the race for Superintendent of Schools, incumbent Larry Moore, the sole Democrat in the race, will in November face Tuesday night’s Republican victor, Steve Benton, who gained 3,305 votes for 51.65 percent, to defeat Gerald Brockner, who gained 876 votes for 13.69 percent, and Dallas Ellis, with 2,218 votes and 35.66 percent of the Republican votes.
In the race for Supervisor of Elections, Republican candidate Carol Dunaway got the party win, gaining 4,499 votes for 69.28 percent, defeating fellow-Republican Alice Pate, who drew 1,995 votes for 30.72 percent. Dunaway will face off in November against Gail Ann Ward, the sole candidate in the race registered as having No Party Affiliation, as well as the lone Democrat in the race, Rico Williams.
In the Jackson County Commission District 5 race, incumbent James Peacock (REP) gained 1,085 votes and 61.06 percent of the in-party battle against fellow Republican John Bryan, who took 692 votes and 38.94 votes in the contest. Peacock will face the lone Democratic candidate, Byron L. Dickens, in November.
The Jackson County School Board District 3 race went to incumbent Stacey Goodson, who gathered 1,753 votes and 82.73 percent of the vote against challenger Pam Long Bimberg, who gathered 366 votes for 17.27 percent of the ballots cast.
State Attorney candidate Larry Basford took the Jackson County majority, with 8,671 votes and 74.16 percent against fellow-Republican opponent Wes Hatcher’s 3,022 and 25.84 percent. He carried every county in the circuit, with a similar overall margin of victory across the 14th judicial circuit to take the win.
Incumbent Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid (DEM) and Republican opponent David Frazer (REP) will battle it out in November.
Clerk of Court incumbent Clayton O. Rooks III (DEM) and his lone opponent, Republican contender Justin Branch, will face off in November.
Jackson County School Board District 2 incumbent Tony Pumphrey was returned to office unopposed.
Incumbent Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock (DEM) returns to office unopposed.
Of the 28,970 eligible to vote in the election, 12,206 did so, for a voter turnout of 42.11 percent. Early voting, voting by mail, and in-person voting on election day totals were almost equal, at 4,268, 3,950, and 4,004 respectively.
