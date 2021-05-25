Probes Unlimited to make temp-sensing devices in Bonifay

A business headquartered in Pennsylvania is putting one of its manufacturing plants in Bonifay.

Probes Unlimited Inc. designs and manufactures a variety of temperature-sensing devices that are customizable and needed by a wide variety of manufacturing customers for use as components in their own products.

Commercial food service equipment makers, pellet and other green technology users, barbeque equipment makers, builders of scientific and aerospace instrumentation, as well as factory automation systems and green technologies are common types of Probes Unlimited product users.

The old Bonifay Middle School in Holmes County is being repurposed for the company’s operation. It’s located at 165 Telfair Street in Bonifay, a workable commute for potential employees that live in Jackson County, particularly those on the west side.

It’s a roughly 25-minute commute for Cottondale and Alford residents, is about 22 minutes from Graceville, and 31 minutes from Marianna. Those interested should contact CareerSource Chipola at 850-633-4419 for more information or apply online at https://www.probesunlimited.com/careers/.