Professor, students explore visual arts

At the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, the music classroom is alive but not just with the traditional sounds of music.

Students enrolled in MU 401, Use of the Arts in Worship, are learning different ways to lead worship services in their communities.

The class, which is taught by BCF Professor Lisa Kinchen, looks at worship within the visual arts of painting, sculpture, sign language, praise dance, digital media, drama/biblical storytelling, and prayer.

Students are challenged to develop a theology of arts in worship and gain skill in using the mediums that are studied.

Visual art forms have been used in worship since the Old Testament. As time and society have progressed, so have the visual arts used in worship, school officials said in a press release.

Worship art forms have evolved from examples such as symbols on walls and caves, hieroglyphics, tapestries, paintings and sculptures, to banners, lights, video, and streaming live on the web. Using visual arts in worship services provides an open door and broader way to both witness and interact with members and prospects.

The use of visual arts is a way to connect/capture attention while at the same time sharing the gospel.