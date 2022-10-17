Pumpkin pie baking contest set in Marianna

A pumpkin pie baking contest will be held in conjunction with Pumpkins in the Park on Oct. 22 at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

Prizes go to 1st place ($300), 2nd place ($100) and 3rd place ($75).

To enter, fill out and return an entry form and the $20 entry fee before the deadline on Thursday, October 20. Entry forms can be picked up at WJAQ Radio Station at 4351 Lafayette Street, Marianna.

Event details can be found on Facebook at "Friends of the Market – Marianna City Farmers Market" page or call 850-209-7679 for more information.

It is hosted by Friends of the Market and co-hosted by Main Street Marianna and the Marianna City Farmers Market.