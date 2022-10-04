 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pumpkins in the Park is Oct. 22 in Marianna

Pumpkins in the Park

In this Floridan file photo, 4-year-old Ryder Hinson stands by as his brother Colton Hinson, 1, picks up a pumpkin during the 2014 Pumpkins in the Park event at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

 KRISTIE CLOUD,

FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna City Farmers Market and Main Street Marianna will host Pumpkins in the Park on Saturday, October 22, at Madison Street Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

More than 1,000 pumpkins will be given to children in the community.

Farmers will be set up with local produce and some local crafters will also offer their creations. There will be children’s activities and door prizes.

Food vendors for the day will be Buddy’s Buffet & Catering, The Ice Box, Holy Moses Kettle Corn, and Lydia’s Mexican Food Truck.

There will be a pumpkin dessert contest for the general public.

For more information, contact the Marianna City Farmers Market at 850-209-4694 or Main Street Marianna, mainstreet@mariannafl.city or 850-718-1022.

Additional information will be available on Facebook at Marianna City Farmers Market and Main Street Marianna.

