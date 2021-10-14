Pumpkins in the Park set for Oct. 23 in Marianna

The Marianna City Farmers Market and Main Street Marianna will host Pumpkins in the Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Madison Street Park.

This event will provide over 500 free, small pumpkins to children in the community. A variety of larger pumpkins will be available for purchase.

There will also be a pumpkin carving contest at 9 a.m. The entry fee for the contest is $10. Participants should bring their own carving tools, but the pumpkins will be provided and left on display throughout the day after the contest. The winner will get half the money raised in entry fees.

Farmers will also be set up with local produce and local crafters will be on hand with one-of-a-kind items to sell.

There will be children’s activities and door prizes will be given by the farmers and crafters.

Food truck vendors for the day will be Swamp Shack BBQ, The Ice Box, Sweet Leaf Food Truck, Southern Craft Ice Cream Cart, Morgan’s Kitchen, Sweet Flamingo, and Just Wright Peanuts.

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is sponsoring the pumpkin patch and Spanish Trail Farms is sponsoring the pumpkin carving contest, which will run for one hour before the judging begins.