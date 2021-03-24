Purdee-Spires to be honored via drive-by parade to celebrate 111th birthday

A drive-by birthday parade for Sarah Purdee-Spires will be held April 10 at 3 p.m. to safely celebrate her 111th birthday.
Four generations of relatives call Spires their matriarch, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Organizers are hoping at least 111 drivers will motor through with their well wishes that day. The parade will pass in front of the Spires home at 4202 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna. Line-up begins on Friend Street, a block west of her home.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with birthday signs or in some other colorful way to mark the occasion.
“All acts of kindness are welcome and your actual presence will be invaluable,” a family press release about the event stated. “A gift table will be available for your gifts of love or you may mail your cards to the above home address. Remember, this is a drive-by parade and we respectfully ask that all participants to remain in their vehicles at all time. Thank you in advance for your complete cooperation.”
A person will attend the gift table and retrieve anything being given by the motorists other than their waves and verbal greetings.
Granddaughter ReGena Herring said she was raised most of her life in her grandmother’s home, she and her mother among the many that have benefited from the supercentenarian’s wisdom throughout her life.
“We used to envy our cousins that lived it big cities, but we found out we were in the most blessed household ever,” Herring said. “These five generations, we’re very close and very blessed. Gramma is a big reason for that. She is a pillar of strength and she has a very quiet spirit but gets her message across. I remember one time that as a child I failed to do something I promised...it was small thing, but when that happened she just gave me a little clipping out of the paper that illustrated this philosophy she taught us: Your word is the only thing you can give and keep at the same time. It achieved what it was meant to: I felt bad about not living up to my promise.”
Herring said her grandmother’s life has been one of service to family and community. She was a beautician and also a nurse, and held multiple roles at her home church.
She is a nearly lifelong member of New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Barnes Street in Marianna, and through the years has served it in a variety of roles, such as financial secretary and choir member, and she cooked countless meals for church events over time.
Herring said her grandmother’s devotion to the church is mirrored now in subsequent generations of family members that serve significant roles in it as well.
“She loves, and taught us to love, her church. One of her favorite hymns is ‘A Charge to Keep I Have,’” Herring said. It’s No. 89 in the vintage hymnal used by her church.
Herring knows it well and loves it just as Spires does. “My mom is a Sunday school teacher, I’m in choir and on committees, my sister is the videographer there and does all the live-streaming,” Herring said. “Gramma the matriarch of this family: What we learned in her home was that we had to love and serve God and that we had to make sure we always took care of family, to reach back and lift each other up.”
Event coordinators for the April 10 parade are Curley Potter, Marinda Liggans, ReGena Herring and Torron Gibson.