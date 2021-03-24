Purdee-Spires to be honored via drive-by parade to celebrate 111th birthday

“We used to envy our cousins that lived it big cities, but we found out we were in the most blessed household ever,” Herring said. “These five generations, we’re very close and very blessed. Gramma is a big reason for that. She is a pillar of strength and she has a very quiet spirit but gets her message across. I remember one time that as a child I failed to do something I promised...it was small thing, but when that happened she just gave me a little clipping out of the paper that illustrated this philosophy she taught us: Your word is the only thing you can give and keep at the same time. It achieved what it was meant to: I felt bad about not living up to my promise.”