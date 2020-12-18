 Skip to main content
Quick Care clinic coming to Alford
From left, Jim Platt, Jackson Hospital CEO, Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, Dr. John Spence, Dr. Mark Akerson, Brooke Donaldson, and Ronni Bowen, Senior Vice President of Clinic Operations.

 JACKSON HOSPITAL, PROVIDED

Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, recently presented a check in the amount of $75,000 to benefit the upcoming Chipola Quick Care location in Alford.

This gift was made possible through fundraising efforts by Jackson Hospital Foundation.

The money will go towards the purchase of furnishings for Chipola Quick Care-Alford, which is scheduled to open in April of 2021.

Jackson Hospital Foundation hosts several major fundraising events each year such as an annual wine tasting, a spring gala, the Dr. James T. Cook Jr. Memorial Golf Classic, and Lights of Love.

“We are thrilled to bring the services of Chipola Quick Care to the Alford community,” said Jackson Hospital CEO Jim Platt in a press release.

“This will allow urgent care needs to be met in Alford and the surrounding areas.”

Dr. Mark Akerson and Dr. John Spence will serve as Medical Directors for the Chipola Quick Care location in Alford which will be located at 1798 Georgia Street.

