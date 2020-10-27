Rabid fox attacks two people near Grand Ridge

A fox received by the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (FDOH Jackson) has tested positive for rabies according to lab results received from the Department of Health Tampa Branch Lab.

The fox attacked two individuals on Butler Road north of Grand Ridge, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health’s Jackson County Health Department.

The animal was euthanized by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer, officials said.

T.G. Harkrider, Environmental Health Director at FDOH Jackson stated that anyone having knowledge of bites or other exposure from a suspected rabid animal to humans or to domestic animals should immediately contact the Health Department at 850-482-9227 during normal working hours.

Additionally, an answering service is available to relay information for assistance after hours and on weekends concerning animal bites and other exposure. This answering service can be reached by calling 850-526-2412.

“Please call us with information and questions related to exposure,” Harkrider stressed. “We need to act quickly in some cases to save people’s lives. Never shoot a biting animal in the head,” he added.