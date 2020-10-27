Rabid fox attacks two people near Grand Ridge

A fox received by the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (FDOH Jackson) has tested positive for rabies according to lab results received from the Department of Health Tampa Branch Lab.
The fox attacked two individuals on Butler Road north of Grand Ridge, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health’s Jackson County Health Department.
The animal was euthanized by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer, officials said.
T.G. Harkrider, Environmental Health Director at FDOH Jackson stated that anyone having knowledge of bites or other exposure from a suspected rabid animal to humans or to domestic animals should immediately contact the Health Department at 850-482-9227 during normal working hours.
Additionally, an answering service is available to relay information for assistance after hours and on weekends concerning animal bites and other exposure. This answering service can be reached by calling 850-526-2412.
“Please call us with information and questions related to exposure,” Harkrider stressed. “We need to act quickly in some cases to save people’s lives. Never shoot a biting animal in the head,” he added.
“An intact brain is needed to determine if the animal is rabid. If you shoot them in the head and destroy the brain, we have to assume the animal was rabid. Without negative lab results, treatment to the victim has to begin. Please call us. You can reach us 24 hours a day and 7 days a week through our answering service at 850-526-2412”.
Harkrider also emphasized the importance of avoiding contact with wild or unfamiliar domesticated animals to minimize the risk of exposure to rabies.
Residents are reminded that Jackson County and the State of Florida have laws requiring vaccination of all dogs and cats and that it is imperative to do so for the health and welfare of the animal and of others.
