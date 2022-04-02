'Race for Zach' is April 23

Jackson County resident Zachariah Smith died as a passenger in a traffic accident on April 26, 2020, when he was 16 years old.

The teenager was an avid car racing fan, so his father, Jackson County minister John Smith, is hosting a day of full-throttle racing in his remembrance on April 23, in Alabama, at the Cottonwood Dragway. It’s located at 426 Bud Moore Road, Cottonwood, but GPS recognizes it as an Ashford, Alabama address.

The event begins at noon, with races throughout the day and into the evening. In each race, two drivers compete for bragging rights, running full throttle for an eighth of a mile. There’s a slang term for running all out from start to finish: “Running it out the back door,” it’s called. And that phrase is in the name of Smith’s event. It’s called the “1st Annual Drag Race: Running It All Out The Back Door for Zach Smith.”

Admission for spectators is $20 per car at the gate, no matter how many people are in the car. The entry fee for racers is $30. The raceway gets a portion of the take, but some of the money will go toward a scholarship that Smith plans to set up at Chipola College in his son’s honor. Smith has been a team mentor of the Chipola basketball program for more than 20 years. He helps run drills when needed and provides player support in many other ways.

Smith said he’s hoping to raise at least $500 for the scholarship and some cash for his church.

A youth pastor at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church north of Grand Ridge on Reddoch Road, Smith said the event is themed on biblical scripture from John 13:34, which exhorts people to love each other.

Zach had He remembers the first time his son rode with him in a race car. It was a blue Buick LaSabre. Out in the country, safely away from other traffic, John sped along a little way. “He was 5 years old,” Smith recalled. “I could tell he was going to be a racer; I saw in his eyes — overwhelming happiness.”

That year, John bought his son a race car. It was a 1986 Cutlass with a Pontiac engine. The cream-colored car with a red roof will be on display at the April 23 event, just as it was at Zach’s funeral.

“I always told him that was his car,” John recalled. “All along, I’d wanted to build something and pass it down to him, so I gave it to him when he was 5. One day when he was 8, I let him drive it. He said he felt like he had butterflies in his stomach. He loved it.”

John and Zach worked side by side on the car over a few years as the son grew older and learned from his dad. The youngster was very much into the racing scene and always carried a Hot Wheels car in his pocket. “He collected probably 200 of those — they had to have a motor coming out of their hoods,” his father said.

John still has those as treasured memories of their shared love of cars and their powerful engines.

He said he expects the April 23 event to become a treasured memory as well. “He was a young racer, and people from that world are coming out from all over to pay tribute to him. If they’ve got cars, they’re going all out for an eighth of a mile. A lot of racers are going to show up I think, and there will be lots of things going on out there. People are coming out to enjoy themselves and to race in his honor. Some of them might do some grilling, maybe playing their music at their setups, racing off and on through the day and night. They’ll be there to be themselves, to clown around, and just relax when they’re not racing or tuning up or practicing for their races. I think it’s going to be overwhelming. They’ll be here to remember a good child, and the support of the racing community means a lot to me, because it was something he loved so much.”

AJ’s BBQ will have its food truck there for those who want to buy eats, Smith added.