Although a rainbow arced across the sky in east Jackson County’s Sneads community early Friday morning with no rain coming down there at that time, it was drizzling in Marianna just down the road.

More of the wet stuff is expected today, with a 60-percent forecast. The chance is around 40 percent Sunday and about 50 percent Monday and Tuesday.

The outlook ramps back up to slightly more than 60 percent on Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.