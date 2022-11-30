Reagan Jam is Dec. 27 in Marianna

The 2022 Reagan Jam session is set for two days after Christmas and the holiday-time concert of several years will have some new performers this year, according to organizer Royce Reagan.

The annual event is in its 17th year and is free at Madison Street Park in Marianna. It starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and wraps up around 8 p.m.

The Jam session started in Reagan’s barn with less than 10 musicians but grew so quickly that the music concert was moved to the downtown park.

Some new performers will include Artie White, an older country singer from Donalsonville, Georgia. He’ll be singing his favorite two songs, while joining Robert Gay and two other friends in performing some tunes Gay played when he performed with Robert Van Zant’s contemporary rock outfit.

Some returning performers are Sue Ann Tharpe, John Donaldson, Randall Hinson, Joe Baxley, Kit Reagan, Emma Reagan, Cameron Oliver, Lance Culbreth and his daughter Kierra, Tori Lein and daughter Cameron, Steve Ayers and the Orange Hill Band, Traveling Angels, Don Morris, Michelle and Bruce Turnbull, Richard Hinson, Carol Dunaway, Floyd Griffith, Beth Kidd, Kayleigh Register, Wells Draughan, Dr. Sonny Thompson, Bennie Green, Stan and Greg Wise, Chuck Basford, Eric Asselin and wife, Jonathan Gluck, The Across the Street Band, Joe Retherford and daughters Madison and Avery, and some extra surprise acts.

Bring lawn chairs and money for snacks and drinks at the Penello’s Italian Food Truck. For more information, call 850-526-6609.