Reagan Jam on for Jan. 22

The 17th annual Reagan Jam Session has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, 4-6 p.m. at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

The cold weather during the Christmas holidays forced a delay of the free concert from its original date of Dec. 27.

The session will include performances by local musicians in the rock, country, jazz, bluegrass, gospel and alternative genres.

Newcomers include a band from Southport called “Band Across the Street,” contemporary rock with Jesse Roberts and Joe Retherford, Robert Gay, a gospel quartet featuring Stan and Greg Wise with Chuck Basford, plus many more musicians across a variety of musical styles.

Bring your lawn chairs.

For more information, call Royce Reagan 850-526-6609