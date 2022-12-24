 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reagan Jam postponed for better weather

2020 Reagan Jam

In this 2020 Floridan file photo, Royce Reagan, left, joins Bryan Craven on stage. This year’s Reagan Jam has been postponed due to cold weather.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN FILE

The musicians and fans of the annual Reagan Jam at Madison Street Park in Marianna have endured heavy rain, very cold nights and other fickle weather in the past as the players brought their home community a free post-Christmas concert while so many of the players were in town for the holidays each year.

But this time, hard-freeze temps are in the forecast.

They were set to hold the 2022 concert on Dec. 27, but with near-record cold in the forecast from Thursday and on past Christmas — some nights are expected to be in the 20s — the event has been postponed. Founder Royce Reagan said the decision came Tuesday in a reluctant vote by the board of the Reagan Jam.

“The musicians are disappointed but relieved due to the fact of not being able to perform easily because of the extreme temperatures,” Reagan said in a press release.

He said the new date will be announced at least two weeks ahead of the concert.

