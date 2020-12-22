Reagan Jam Session marks 15th year in Marianna

“Painters gotta paint, preachers gotta preach, politicians gotta lie, and players gotta play,” Royce Reagan shared about his decision to continue his annual jam session despite the current pandemic. This year’s event marks 15 years of annual impromptu performances by local musicians.

Originally the players met in Royce’s barn around the holidays, so they could include others who had moved away, when they returned home to visit family. Over the years the numbers of performers outgrew the accommodations, and the jam session moved to Madison Street Park. At first the musicians played without announcement, bringing along friends and family. In time the event grew in size, leading to community invitation.

“This is a jam session, not a concert,” Royce explained. “Some of the musicians have not practiced, but are going to perform.” The musical artists have ranged in age from 15 to 80, playing “rock to Bach and country to bluegrass.” The show begins with about 15 minutes of blues, and musicians who would like can “take a ride” or provide an off-the-cuff solo.

Bands Second Time Around and Under the Influence will entertain, as well as, drummer Floyd Griffin, solo guitarist Wesley Rogers, saxophonist Jeff Peacock, violinist Marcy Murdock, Abbi Callahan playing Hispanic-sounding mallets, solo guitarist Bill Montgomery and many more.