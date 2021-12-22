Reagan Jam set for Dec. 27 in Marianna

The 16th annual Reagan Jam Session is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Marianna’s Madison Street Park. It will feature almost 20 acts.

The performers will include two that session namesake and founder Royce Reagan says were among his best musicians when he directed the Marianna High School band years ago: Janet Moneyham Booth, playing her English horn, and Wendell White, performing with several groups on trumpet.

White will join two country groups, two gospel groups, two rock groups, several duets, and soloists.

This is a free concert with food and drinks available. Local Italian restaurant, Panello’s, is doing all the cooking. Bring your lawn chairs.

For more information, call Royce Reagan at 850-526-6609.