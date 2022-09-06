Reap the benefits of expert gardening advice

A bounty of help is coming to Jackson County gardeners this month, with several talks scheduled at the Jackson County Agriculture Center in Mariana, located at 2741 Penn Avenue.

The first is about companion planting. It’s set for Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5, payable at the door, and no pre-registration is required for that event.

In a press release, Horticulture Agent Ashley Stonecipher explained some benefits of the practice.

“Companion planting is a great way to maximize the efficiency of your garden,” she said. “For most vegetables you grow, there is likely to be a beneficial companion plant that will help increase soil nutrients, reduce pests, and help you get more out of your garden. Although no pre-registration is required, you can call to reserve a spot to guarantee your seat at the table, at 850-482-9620 to get your name on the list.

Next up is a presentation on Fall gardening. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

It focuses on best practices for growing a fall and winter vegetable garden, Stonecipher advises. “We’ll cover leafy greens, carrots, strawberries and more. The cost is $15 per person. Participants will take home a variety of seeds.”

Due to class size limitations, she noted, pre-registration is required for this session. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, FL or visit http://JacksonCountyHorticulture.eventbrite.com to register. If you have any questions, call the extension office at 850-482-9620.

The third in the series is titled “Garden to Table: Herbs.”

It will be held Tuesday, September 27, from 6-8 p.m.

“Join us in the continuation of our Garden to Table series workshop on herbs,” Stonecipher said. “The cost is $15 per person and participants will be able to take home a small planter of herbs, sample jar of dried herbs, and the chance to taste several ways to use herbs in cooking.”

Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required , she said, with no-walk-ins permitted for this session. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, FL or visit http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771).

A blueberry workshop will wrap things up for the September offerings being held at the ag center through this program. It will be held Thursday, September 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. Also, this workshop will be repeated on Tuesday ,October 25, at the Washington County Extension Office in Chipley if you can’t make this session, Stonecipher said.

“In this workshop we will have several UF and FAMU specialists to cover soil preparation and health, insects, disease control, and updates, and we will finish off the day with updates on blackberries as an emerging fruit crop for the Panhandle,” she advised in the release. “The cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required. “

Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, or visit http://JacksonCountyHorticulture.eventbrite.com to register.

The last event of the series will be a guided hike to take place at Three Rivers State Park in Sneads on Friday, September 30, from 8-11 a.m. The park is located at 7908 Three Rivers Park Road, Sneads.

The guided hike will be along the Dry Creek Loop Trail. It’s a distance of .60 mile, and should take one to one-and-a-half hours. The cost will be $5 and includes park entrance,the guided tour, and water and snacks.

“This is a beginner to moderate hike through Upland Pine/Mixed Hardwood Habitat,” Stonecipher said. “The terrain will range from dry grass, to dirt, limestone outcrops, slight inclines and hills, sunny with minimal to slight shaded areas.”

Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, FL or visit http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register. If you have any questions, call the extension office at 850-482-9620.