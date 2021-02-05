Rebuild Florida office opens in Marianna

The program will manage and complete the construction process for the repair or reconstruction of damaged homes on behalf of eligible homeowners. Low and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs, will be prioritized.

Rebuild Florida Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Funding for the program is allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program.

The Department of Economic Opportunity is Florida’s governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all HUD long-term recovery funds awarded to the state.

Terry said a quick look at the Rebuild Florida website suggests that there are many opportunities for people to explore and that, although its framework is essentially the same as it was for the corresponding program associated with Hurricane Irma, there are a few changes that may help this program run a bit smoother.