Rebuild Florida to hold mobile event in Sneads
HURRICANE MICHAEL RECOVERY

Rebuild Florida to hold mobile event in Sneads

  • Updated
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event in Sneads on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sneads Log Cabin, at 8025 Old Spanish Trail.

The event will provide an opportunity for local homeowners with remaining damage from Hurricane Michael to begin applications for housing repair assistance from the program.

Rebuild Florida team members will be on site to assist homeowners and answer any questions they may have.

The event is open to homeowners who are interested in applying for assistance to repair, rebuild or replace their Hurricane Michael-damaged homes. No appointment is necessary.

Other options available for beginning an application are:

•The RebuildFlorida.gov website

•The Rebuild Florida Mobile Phone App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play

•At a Rebuild Florida Center, one of which is located in Marianna

•By calling 888-530-3025

For a full schedule of mobile application events, visit the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael events page.

