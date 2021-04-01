Rebuild team comes to Greenwood April 7

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event at Greenwood Town Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at 4207 Bryan Street.

This will be the first mobile opportunity offered in Jackson County since Rebuild Florida established a central office in Marianna and in a handful of other central points in the counties most impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The purpose of the April 7 event is to provide a more convenient opportunity for homeowners in the Greenwood area to begin their applications for housing repair, rebuilding or replacement assistance through the program if they have remaining damage from Hurricane Michael.

Because of the mobile opportunity, they won’t have to make the roughly 20-mile round trip to the center in Marianna in order to get started on the application process, although that central office is always there to offer ensuing support.

Rebuild Florida team members will be on site in Greenwood to assist homeowners and answer any questions they may have.