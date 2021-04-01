Rebuild team comes to Greenwood April 7

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event at Greenwood Town Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at 4207 Bryan Street.
This will be the first mobile opportunity offered in Jackson County since Rebuild Florida established a central office in Marianna and in a handful of other central points in the counties most impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The purpose of the April 7 event is to provide a more convenient opportunity for homeowners in the Greenwood area to begin their applications for housing repair, rebuilding or replacement assistance through the program if they have remaining damage from Hurricane Michael.
Because of the mobile opportunity, they won’t have to make the roughly 20-mile round trip to the center in Marianna in order to get started on the application process, although that central office is always there to offer ensuing support.
Rebuild Florida team members will be on site in Greenwood to assist homeowners and answer any questions they may have.
No appointment is necessary. For a list of documents to bring, visit the RebuildFlorida.gov website. An application can also be started online at that website. Also, the Rebuild Florida Mobile Phone App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
You can also visit the Rebuild Florida Center in Marianna at 2917-B Optimist Drive, or at another area center. You can also call 888-530-3025 for assistance.
The Rebuild Florida application period opened at the start of February, with the Marianna central office being established around the same time.
For a full schedule of mobile application events, visit the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael events page.
About Rebuild Florida
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair & Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael is a partnership of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) serving 12 panhandle counties for Florida’s long-term housing recovery efforts after the 2018 hurricane season. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.
Documents you’ll need
Those wishing to apply for Rebuild Florida assistance need to be prepared to provide the certain documents. The state’s program website listed the following document checklist for the housing repair and replacement program for single-family and owner-occupied housing:
Valid Photo I.D. and Proof of Citizenship or Lawful Permanent Resident Status for the Applicant
Income Documentation for All Adult Household Members (18+)
Proof of All Insurance Covering the Damaged Property
Proof of Ownership
Additional Required Documentation (if applicable):
Households with children under the age of 18 must submit Birth certificate, U.S. Passport or State-issued ID for at least one child
If a household member is disabled, provide one (1) of the following: Social Security Disability Statement, Letter from doctor stating applicant qualifies as disabled, Verification of Disability Form (see Rebuild Florida Intake Specialist for form), or a Disability exemption on homesteaded property per Florida Statute 196.101
Applicant’s Power of Attorney documentation
Proof of Damage and Benefit Information (Provide all that apply): Insurance claim information, FEMA award letter, SBA award letter, Certification of damage
Certifications and Authorizations: Consent and Release of Personal Information Form, Fraud Acknowledgement Regarding False or Misleading Statements Certification, Right of Entry (ROE) Permit Form.
Related information
After your initial application is submitted, a Rebuild Florida Specialist will advise you of any additional required documentation. All records must be from September and October 2018, the month preceding or in which Hurricane Michael occurred, and must match the name and damaged property address on the application.
Translation services are available through the Rebuild Florida Customer Center (888- 530-3025) and at Rebuild Florida Centers (check www.rebuildflorida.gov for locations).
Questions can be sent to michael@rebuildflorida.gov.
All information provided to the program will be verified.
Some options available for beginning an application are:
The RebuildFlorida.gov website; the Rebuild Florida Mobile Phone App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play; at a Rebuild Florida Center; over the phone by calling 888-530-3025; at mobile application events as those are scheduled.
For additional program information and updates, visit www.RebuildFlorida.gov.