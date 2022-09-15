Recognitions made at Jackson County meeting

Jackson County Commissioners spent some time recognizing standout individuals and organizations at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Trooper David "Shack" Cox was recently named Florida Missing Children's Day State Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The board adopted a proclamation honoring him for the accomplishment and presented him with a framed copy of the document.

In it, the county board stated that his quick thinking contributed to the arrests of two people suspected in an armed robbery and the abduction of a five-month-old infant, with the child subsequently reunited with her mother. The incident occurred in Bay County in January of 2021.

The proclamation praised his bravery and his service to the community.

That night the board also recognized the Jackson County Economic Development Council (JCEDC) for its recent award from the Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) for excellence in communications. JCEDC was recognized for best communications in class in its “small division” category.

The award was presented at SEDC’s annual conference. The nominees for the award were evaluated on their performance in marketing and informative content, with judgement based on the criteria of design, strategy, innovation, and impact.

Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner was noted for his department’s 100-percent compliance in the most recent Department of Health assessment, an achievement uncommon across the state.