Redistricting is topic for Jackson County School Board Jan. 5

The Jackson County School Board will meet in special session at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, to talk about potential redistricting and developing a revised school district map to reflect any changes resulting from redistricting discussions.

Any recommendation resulting from the discussions would b presented at the board’s regular session on Jan. 18, 2022.

Jackson County Commission board members redrew that body’s district boundaries in an independent action but are awaiting formal legal descriptions of the boundaries in a survey before those are sent for review and potential sign-off at state and federal levels.