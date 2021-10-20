Redistricting talks continue in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners and Jackson County School Board met in a special joint session Tuesday to discuss redistricting, and in that meeting set another gathering on the subject for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the county commission chambers at 2864 Madison Street, Marianna.
It will be a busy day for county officials: The board will also meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. that day to discuss a court case filed against the county by Roberta K. White and Gary R. White. Court documents indicate a case alleging action by the county that was detrimental to the litigants’ property.
And the board will also meet that day in regular fourth-Tuesday session at 6 p.m.
In the redistricting meeting held this Tuesday, the boards looked at two proposed redistricting maps that would both essentially adjust the five district lines in a way that would equalize the population across the five county districts.
One of the maps was presented by District 2 County Commissioner Clint Pate. The other was presented by the local NAACP chapter and the ACLU Foundation.
Neither pleased everyone in the room.
Pate’s version left one district without a school inside its borders, and that's a circumstance that school board members say is unacceptable if the two boards decide to mirror their district lines. Pate’s version also met some resistance from District 3 Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr., who questioned the addition of some areas to his district that are more rural and south of Marianna—and give him more dirt roads—than the current Marianna-centric District 3.
Jackson County Commissioner James Peacock said he didn’t like the NAACP/ACLU version, adding that it proposed changes that cut certain areas from his district that he’d like left in it.
The boards are expected to continue studies of the potential redrawing of lines in the next joint session Tuesday.
Meanwhile the Jackson County School Board has set a special independent board workshop regarding redistricting issues. It is set for 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.