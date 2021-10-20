Redistricting talks continue in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners and Jackson County School Board met in a special joint session Tuesday to discuss redistricting, and in that meeting set another gathering on the subject for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the county commission chambers at 2864 Madison Street, Marianna.

It will be a busy day for county officials: The board will also meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. that day to discuss a court case filed against the county by Roberta K. White and Gary R. White. Court documents indicate a case alleging action by the county that was detrimental to the litigants’ property.

And the board will also meet that day in regular fourth-Tuesday session at 6 p.m.

In the redistricting meeting held this Tuesday, the boards looked at two proposed redistricting maps that would both essentially adjust the five district lines in a way that would equalize the population across the five county districts.

One of the maps was presented by District 2 County Commissioner Clint Pate. The other was presented by the local NAACP chapter and the ACLU Foundation.

Neither pleased everyone in the room.