Reflections on old downtown Sneads

A historic Sneads retail business on Gloster Avenue is continuing its collapse. Shortly after an afternoon rainfall (on Sept. 5), the top of the storefront brick wall fell onto the sidewalk. The building is one of the few that remain in old downtown Sneads.

Old downtown Sneads is located on Old Spanish Trail. Many youths don’t refer to “Old downtown Sneads.” Most have never heard of it. Instead they call it the “four way” as much of the former business district no longer remains except for a four-way stopping point at a street intersection.

Today, traffic on the existing U.S. Highway 90 can be quite challenging. Before Interstate 10 and before U.S. Highway 90, most travelers going from Pensacola to Tallahassee passed through this part of Sneads via Old Spanish Trail. It could be a very busy place. There was no stop sign for East/West traffic. Those travelling on Gloster Avenue had to stop and be very careful crossing Old Spanish Trail.

Old downtown Sneads had a restaurant, a bank, three gas stations, a doctor’s office, post office, three grocery stores, a hotel, and a railroad freight depot. All of this revolved around City Hall, with its fire station, police station, jail and of course it’s beloved log cabin community center which still stands.

Referred to in recent times as “Watson’s”, the large brick building on the west side of Gloster Avenue was constructed in the 1910’s by John William Gibson. This building was operated before Gloster Avenue was paved, with the concrete sidewalks being poured during the late 1920’s.

The building was Initially divided into three units with separate entries. The northernmost establishment was called Suwanee Stores. The middle unit was Merchants and Planters Bank, and the unit nearest the railroad tracks was Gibson’s Store. Evidence of these three businesses can be seen by the three entry ways from the street.

The Suwannee Stores, not to be confused with the Suwannee Foods Convenience Stores, was a Southern Georgia based group of small grocery stores. The Suwannee Store in Sneads was managed by J.S. Barfoot and later his wife.

Merchants and Planters Bank was the first bank in the town of Sneads. The bank was managed by Robert R. Carpenter.

Gibson’s Store was located in the unit nearest the railroad tracks. It was owned and operated by John William Gibson. Gibson had been quite successful in his investments in timber, with endeavors in Jefferson County and spanning all the way towards Jacksonville.

Gibson’s Store later became Watson’s Store. It was owned and operated by B.L. Watson. Watson’s Store was principally a dry goods store, selling whatever was in demand by the community. Gibson continued to own the building.

When traffic was re-routed off Old Spanish Trail to the “new” U.S. Highway 90 at its current location, retail business in old downtown Sneads severely declined. The last active retail business in the Gibson Building was Watson’s Store. It operated until the mid-1970’s and is what most locals remember. Consequently, many refer to the large brick building as “Watson’s.”

When the debris gets cleared, there will be artifacts uncovered that have the word “Gibson” cast into the building’s history. This will be a small reflection of the vision John Gibson had for the future of the town of Sneads.