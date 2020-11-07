Regions Bank opens modern Marianna branch

Regions Bank on Monday announced the opening of its new Marianna branch, a modern facility built on the site of the bank’s previous branch, which was damaged beyond repair during Hurricane Michael.

“All of us in Jackson County have a story to tell about our recovery from Hurricane Michael and how we’ve come together as a community. We are so proud to open this location and write a new chapter in the story of our long-term commitment to Marianna and surrounding communities,” said Rhonda Sapp, commercial banking relationship manager for Regions Bank.

In the days after Michael made landfall, Regions deployed its portable branch to maintain financial services for the community. As damage assessments continued, a modular facility was set up by Regions to allow the company’s bankers to help people and businesses with financial needs related to storm recovery, in addition to providing daily banking services. Regions then announced it would build a new facility from the ground up at the site of the old building – while making the new branch one of the most modern Regions locations in the state.