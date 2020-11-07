Regions Bank opens modern Marianna branch

Regions Bank on Monday announced the opening of its new Marianna branch, a modern facility built on the site of the bank’s previous branch, which was damaged beyond repair during Hurricane Michael.
“All of us in Jackson County have a story to tell about our recovery from Hurricane Michael and how we’ve come together as a community. We are so proud to open this location and write a new chapter in the story of our long-term commitment to Marianna and surrounding communities,” said Rhonda Sapp, commercial banking relationship manager for Regions Bank.
In the days after Michael made landfall, Regions deployed its portable branch to maintain financial services for the community. As damage assessments continued, a modular facility was set up by Regions to allow the company’s bankers to help people and businesses with financial needs related to storm recovery, in addition to providing daily banking services. Regions then announced it would build a new facility from the ground up at the site of the old building – while making the new branch one of the most modern Regions locations in the state.
The newly opened Marianna branch is designed to place a premium on personal service. Rather than having to wait in a traditional teller line, when customers arrive, they will be greeted personally by a Regions banker who will take the time to listen to their needs and connect them with the appropriate services. Beyond routine transactions, branch associates are ready to provide customized financial advice and guidance to help customers reach their own, unique financial goals.
In addition, the branch becomes the latest to offer Regions Video Banking ATMs. At the branch’s two Video Banking ATMs, customers can choose standard ATM service – or they can connect with a Regions Video Banker via live, two-way video for personal service during expanded hours. The Video Banking ATMs are in the branch’s drive-through and foyer.
Regions Video Bankers can answer customers’ questions, provide account maintenance, process transactions, and more – all in real time. They are available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. They are also available on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Further, the branch features two Regions DepositSmart ATMs®. Through these machines, customers can use the ATMs to not only withdraw cash but also make deposits of cash or checks at any time, around the clock.
The branch’s lobby hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Given limited capacity, as a safety precaution amid COVID-19, customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment through the Make an Appointment option on Regions.com.
Marianna Main branch manager Trey Pleas said his team is ready to share Regions’ enhanced approach to local, personal service.
“We are proud to welcome everyone in the community to our new Marianna branch,” Pleas said. “We know it has been a difficult period since Hurricane Michael, and we appreciate the support of our customers as they waited patiently for this branch to be rebuilt.”
