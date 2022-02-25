Register art exhibit opens March 8 at Chipola College

A gallery opening featuring the works of the former Marianna resident Sharon Register is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the Chipola College Center for the Arts Gallery.

At first encounter Sharon Register's art undeniably evokes emotion. These are not hollow or fragile emotions she summons, but rather durable and rich emotions that have been tempered throughout a life fully lived.

Her new exhibit, “My Journey. Life, Loss and Healing,” takes her audience through her own personal struggle through the grief process in the loss of her son to substance abuse. She describes herself with the words of Anna Funder, “She was brave and strong and broken all at once.”

Register was born with a rare eye condition that left her unable to see out of one eye. She overcame this condition and her work is a grateful celebration of the visual spectrum that she never takes for granted. She feels the power of the visual world as much as she sees it.