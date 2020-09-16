Register by Oct. 5 to vote in General Election

1. Vote By Mail: The voter or an immediate family member may request a ballot be mailed to the voter. The voter may pick up their own ballot from the Elections office once they are printed and ready for distribution. Florida law allows a request to be placed for two general elections: otherwise for four years. A voter wanting to vote by mail should check with the Supervisor of Elections office each election year to make sure a request is on file. Ballots are not mailed out to everyone; only to the voters who have requested a ballot be mailed.

•Voting by mail is a safe and secure way to vote. State laws, rules and regulations are in place at the elections office to verify who is requesting a mail ballot, what address it is being mailed to and it has been received by the election’s office. A second verification process is initiated when the Voter’s Certificate Envelope containing the voted ballot is returned to the election’s office. There are several check and balance verifications to track the number of physical ballots received and compare that number and name of voters to the number of ballots received and name of voters shown on our reports.