Register wins Carothers scholarship

Jackson County resident Jay Register was recognized as the 2020 Joe Carothers Memorial Scholarship winner.

Jay caught a calf at the 2019 National Peanut Festival Catch-a-Heifer contest. Individuals that caught a calf had to raise the calf for a year, send in quarterly reports and return the calf, halter broke, to the Peanut Festival the next year and exhibit.

Jay will receive a $5,000 dollar scholarship to use at a school of his choice. Go to the Chipley FFA Facebook page and you can view the 2019 calf scramble and see where Jay actually caught his calf.