Register wins Carothers scholarship
Register wins Carothers scholarship

2020 Joe Carothers Memorial Scholarship

Jay Register, holding ribbon, is the 2020 Joe Carothers Memorial Scholarship winner.

 CHIPLEY FFA, PROVIDED

Jackson County resident Jay Register was recognized as the 2020 Joe Carothers Memorial Scholarship winner.

Jay caught a calf at the 2019 National Peanut Festival Catch-a-Heifer contest. Individuals that caught a calf had to raise the calf for a year, send in quarterly reports and return the calf, halter broke, to the Peanut Festival the next year and exhibit.

Jay will receive a $5,000 dollar scholarship to use at a school of his choice. Go to the Chipley FFA Facebook page and you can view the 2019 calf scramble and see where Jay actually caught his calf.

