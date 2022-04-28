Registration is open for 'Elevate' at Baptist College of Florida

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Music and Worship Division recently announced that registration is open for “Elevate” the school’s annual Music and Worship Arts Camp.

The camp will be held July 11-15, on the BCF campus in Graceville, and is open to 7-12 graders (students finishing the sixth grade to students finishing the twelfth grade). BCF dual-enrolled students can earn college credit by registering for the camp (MU207) before May 29. The $200 camp registration fee is due by May 31 (late registration will be accepted until July 4, and the costs is $220).

There are two tracks or areas of concentration available during the music and worship arts

The technology track will contain sessions on choir technology, sound and stage setup, videography, and presentation software.

The music track will include instruction in choir, music theory; a choice in orchestra, voice, guitar, or piano; and a choice in worship leadership, sign language, or photography.

The camp is worship-focused, with activities on the campus as well as a couple of off-campus trips. Campers will be staying in the college dorms and have meals in the Deese Center, the campus dining facility.

The camp staff is made up of professors, college students, and pastors.

To register or obtain more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu/elevate or call the BCF Music and Worship Division at 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or 850-263-3261, ext. 427.