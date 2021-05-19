 Skip to main content
Registration open for Jackson County Public Library’s summer reading program
FILE – In this file photo, Jacob Christopher Duke, left, and Jessica Duke get an assist from their mom Anna Duke, as Nichole Kleiser helps daughter Audrey select beads for sets of maracas the children are assembling during the summer reading program at the Jackson County Public Library in Marianna. Baby Sawyer Kleiser patiently observes.

 FLORIDAN FILE

You and your children are invited to join the Jackson County Public Library for the hybrid 2021 Summer Reading Program.

The library is participating in the nationwide Summer Reading Program to bring you the theme “Tails and Tales.” This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Summer Reading Program will take place at the Marianna location only.

There’s an awesome lineup this year for a summer full of online shows and educational entertainment. The virtual summer reading lineup includes cool programs from Atlantic Coast Theatre, Dr. Magical Balloons, Animal Tales, Page Turner Adventures, and modern pop artist Michael Albert with his “cerealism” collage art. Plus, there will be a Red Riding Hood CSI hunt in the library, take and make craft bags to go, and a limited schedule for in-person crafts. They’ll also give away prizes earned for time spent reading to keep your child’s reading skills progressing throughout the summer.

They’re also making plans with local organizations like the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, and Intermountain Therapy Animals. Get ready to have a fun and educational summer with Jackson County Public Library.

Be sure to register your children for this year’s program and get ready to fill those reading logs. The online registration link is: www.jcplfl.org/summerreading.php. You can also stop by the Marianna library to register in person.

Registration runs from May 17-28, and the summer reading program begins on Tuesday, June 1.

