Religion briefs

Old Fashioned Hymn Sing is July 10

An old fashioned hymn sing featuring four-part sing-along will be held Sunday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement clubhouse in Blountstown, located at 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Road. All are invited to participate/attend. Call 850-674-2777.

Farm Share distribution is July 19

Farm Share free produce distribution will be held at Cypress United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 19 from 1 p.m. until supplies are depleted. It is a drive-through distribution. The church is located at 6267 Cemetery Ave., Cypress. GPS recognizes as a Grand Ridge address.

Youth Bible study at First Presbyterian

Dr. Raymond Guterman, interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Mariana, will be leading short Bible studies for youth on Wednesdays July 13, 20, and 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The sessions will be followed by a lunch somewhere in Jackson County. The discussions will come from several of the parables of Jesus. All youth are invited. Call 850-765-3659 for information. The church is located at the corner of Clinton and Jefferson streets in Marianna. Also, the church has weekly Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

'Dual Day' at Henshaw Chapel AME

Henshaw Chapel AME Church in Cottondale will have its annual Dual Day program on Sunday, July 17, at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Pamela White, pastor of H.O.T.C. Deliverance Ministries in Marianna. Henshaw Chapel pastor Rev. Lawrence Gantt and congregation invite all to attend and celebrate the theme “Brothers and Sisters Walking By Faith,” inspired by Hebrews 11: 1-6.

New Hope MBC revival set

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church congregation and interim pastor Kevin Williams announce the upcoming start of an annual revival at the church in Greenwood. The revival is July 13-15, beginning at 6 p.m. nightly, with pre-revival prayer meetings scheduled for July 11-12, also beginning at 6 p.m. The revival will be led by Rev. Danny Coachman.

Free backpacks, school supplies at Dellwood Baptist

On Saturday, July 9, Dellwood Baptist Church will be passing out free backpacks and school supplies for local youth in elementary, middle school, and high school. Distribution will start at 9 a.m. and continue until supplies are gone. You must bring your children/grandchildren with you when picking up backpacks for them. The church is located at 6512 Blue Springs Road in the Dellwood community. For more information, contact Robyn Gable at 850-209-0369.