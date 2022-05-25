RELIGION BRIEFS

Revival at Rocky Creek TabernacleA revival will be held June 5-8 at Rocky Creek Tabernacle with the Rev. James Barwick preaching and with special music each night. The service on June 5 begins at 6 p.m., and services on June 6-8 begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1890 Delta Lane, Marianna.

Friends and Family Day at Prayer TemplePrayer Temple Church of Prayer for All People will have its annual Friends and Family day on Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. Special speaker will be Lucy Shack of Hillside, NJ. She is also a “home member” of Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church of Marianna. The theme of the service is “God’s Adoption Plan: He Made Us a Family,” inspired by Galatians 4:4-5. Refreshments will be provided after the service, at 3341 Plantation Circle, Marianna. For more information, call Sharon McMillion at 850-526-4572, or Shelia Mann at 850-569-5565.

Lovedale Baptist

fish fry and sing

set for June 4On June 4, Lovedale Baptist Church will host a fish fry at 4 p.m. and a sing following at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Shannon Knight presenting a concert. He will also be the guest speaker at revival services beginning the next evening. Lovedale pastor Thomas Anderson and congregation invite all to attend. The church is located at 6595 Lovedale Road in the Lovedale/Two Egg Community. For more information, call 850-592-5415.

Revival at Lovedale Baptist begins June 5Lovedale Baptist Church will be in revival Sunday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Guest evangelist is Shannon Knight, a Southern Gospel Recording Artist of Guin, Alabama.

On Sunday, there will be a morning revival service at 11 a.m. and in the evening at 6 p.m. Lunch will be provided immediately following the morning service. Services Monday-Wednesday will begin at 7 pm.

Dudley Day at

St. Phillip MBC

is June 28The annual Dudley Day Celebration at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church will be held June 28 at 11 a.m. The pastor, Elder Jessie Rodgers, and congregation invite all to attend. The church is located at 5002 Holyneck Road, Campbellton. For more information, call Elder Rudolph Dickens at 850-480-3187 or Carrie Williams at 850-278-8861.