Remembrance service at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna

Eight members of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna have died since last July’s annual “Memorial Day” service held in remembrance of those members lost during the July-to-July period each year.

The church family has had many more losses this year than in the last year a ceremony was held: There were only four that year.

On July 17, the congregation will honor the eight, plus two more that died in the 2020-21 fiscal year, during which the traditional ceremony had to be cancelled because the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees are the late Louis Sylvester, Robert White, Kenyotla Brown Weston, Nakia Mobley, Melissa Durant, Ethel Ellis, Debra Reed, Richard Cotton, Barbara Williams and Julia Wynn.

The July 17 remembrance service will begin at 11 a.m. The church is located at 2871 Orange Street. Red and black are the colors of the day.

Guest speaker is the Rev. Ray E. Williams, the former pastor of Kingdom Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois.