Repairs underway at Jackson County headquarters

Repairs are being made to the Jackson County administration building and adjacent finance office on Madison Street in Marianna as the county’s long-term recovery efforts continue two years after Hurricane Michael.

The buildings sustained major damage during the storm. Repairs include a full roof replacement on the administration building, along with structural and ceiling repairs, new flooring, framing and drywall. The finance office gets a new façade and awning. County and Federal Emergency Management Agency funds are being combined to pay for the work.

During construction, the front entrance to the administration building will be closed to help expedite the work process. If anyone needs to enter the office during this time, they should call the office at 850-482-9633 to make arrangements. Officials say the goal is to keep traffic to a minimum, but that they will accommodate those that need to be seen in person.

“We are striving to limit inconveniences as best we can, and we appreciate your extended patience during this time,” county officials said in a press release. “If there are any further needs or concerns, please let us know.”

For additional information contact the Jackson County administration Office at 850-482-9633, ext. 221.