Residents learn more about proposed solar farm in Jackson County

Florida Power and Light/Gulf Power met this week with several local citizens in an informal gathering related to the company’s proposed Apalachee Solar Energy Center.
Representatives shared site plants, spoke individually and in small groups as people turned out for the roughly day-long event.
The outdoor session took place at the company’s Blue Springs Solar Energy Center site, which is in early development about a mile away from the proposed site.
If it goes forward, Apalachee would be its third center in Jackson County. It would be situated on roughly 596 acres about a quarter-mile north of the intersection of Reddoch and Hollister roads, bordered by those two and Dellwood and Cypress roads. Its first in Jackson County, Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center, is already in operation near Jacob.
The meeting was set up after some people who live near the Apalachee site expressed opposition to it for various reasons.
Patsy Johnson was one of those. She, like many others attending a Jackson County Planning Commission meeting two nights earlier, was upset because she felt the center would disrupt the rural lifestyle she now enjoys. She lives near, but apparently not quite within the half-mile radius within which letters were sent by Florida Power and Light as it made plans to set up 300,000 solar panels on several hundred acres nearby.
Johnson didn’t get a letter and at first she was hopping mad over the surprise.
She said Monday after meeting with company representatives at the open house that she feels a little better about things now because the company was sharing information, but said she’s still unhappy about what she fears is likely coming.
Among her concerns is the fact that having a solar farm instead of trees on the site will be detrimental to not only the wildlife she enjoys but also closes off another positive circumstance she and her neighbors had enjoyed for years before Hurricane Michael tore up so much of the site’s natural assets. She’d hoped the owner would replant the hurricane-struck site. That, she said, would have re-established the human benefit of living trees on the site that release oxygen into the world.
She and others on Monday had expressed a variety of other concerns: Overall quality of life, property values, the wildlife of Jackson County, and the area’s budding reputation as an ecotourism mecca will be put at risk with the establishment of the farm, they feel.
The Jackson County Planning Commission, in view of those worries, decided to table a decision on whether to recommend that it go forward although planning staff in its review had noted that it appears to be in order as far as county regulations go.
Jackson County Commissioners, the body that will have the final word, were set to take it up in a public hearing on Feb. 9, that date based on the assumption that the planning board would have made its call by then.