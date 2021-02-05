Residents learn more about proposed solar farm in Jackson County

Johnson didn’t get a letter and at first she was hopping mad over the surprise.

She said Monday after meeting with company representatives at the open house that she feels a little better about things now because the company was sharing information, but said she’s still unhappy about what she fears is likely coming.

Among her concerns is the fact that having a solar farm instead of trees on the site will be detrimental to not only the wildlife she enjoys but also closes off another positive circumstance she and her neighbors had enjoyed for years before Hurricane Michael tore up so much of the site’s natural assets. She’d hoped the owner would replant the hurricane-struck site. That, she said, would have re-established the human benefit of living trees on the site that release oxygen into the world.

She and others on Monday had expressed a variety of other concerns: Overall quality of life, property values, the wildlife of Jackson County, and the area’s budding reputation as an ecotourism mecca will be put at risk with the establishment of the farm, they feel.

The Jackson County Planning Commission, in view of those worries, decided to table a decision on whether to recommend that it go forward although planning staff in its review had noted that it appears to be in order as far as county regulations go.

Jackson County Commissioners, the body that will have the final word, were set to take it up in a public hearing on Feb. 9, that date based on the assumption that the planning board would have made its call by then.