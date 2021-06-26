Retired doctor gives Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity nine acres

A local doctor who retired to Panama City has donated nine acres to Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.
Dr. James T. Cook and his wife gave the land on Carters Mill Road earlier this year, and Habitat says it will have a profound effect on the community as a site for affordable housing in the future.
Plans for a mixed-income single-family residential development there will be underway soon, the organization says. It is the largest private donation the organization has received in the past five years, according to Habitat’s Executive Director, Carmen D. Smith
The Cooks recently joined Smith at Marianna Title Services to officially transfer the property.
“I wanted to give something back to the community — a doctor doing something good beyond doctoring,” Dr. Cook said of the donation.
He is a retired cardiologist who currently lives in Panama City with his wife. Habitat says he is remembered fondly by residents of Marianna, who are quick to share their favorite stories about both Dr. Cook and his father.
“Land is a precious commodity, and the significance, when donated to Habitat, becomes greater as it is invested into families, providing them with foundations to thrive,” Smith said in a press release. “As we lay out the plans for this property, we envision a development that will revitalize and energize an area of our community that we can all be proud of.”
Chipola Area Habitat hopes to attract deepened partnerships with other local affordable housing organizations and private developers, too, the organization said in the release.
As more information becomes available regarding this site’s development, it will be made available on the Chipola Habitat website at, www.chipolahabitat.org.
Since 1988, Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity has helped families achieve self-reliance and stability through shelter. “Developing community partnerships and the shared goal of transforming lives are vital to our work,” the organization stated in the release.
“We believe that families should not just survive, but that they should flourish. We understand that adequate shelter is often the catalyst that ignites transformation. With the help of our communities, we construct new homes, remodel homes, and facilitate home repairs for families affected by Hurricane Michael.”
Find out more about Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity at chipolahabitat.org or on Facebook at fb.me/chipolahabitat.