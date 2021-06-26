Retired doctor gives Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity nine acres

A local doctor who retired to Panama City has donated nine acres to Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.

Dr. James T. Cook and his wife gave the land on Carters Mill Road earlier this year, and Habitat says it will have a profound effect on the community as a site for affordable housing in the future.

Plans for a mixed-income single-family residential development there will be underway soon, the organization says. It is the largest private donation the organization has received in the past five years, according to Habitat’s Executive Director, Carmen D. Smith

The Cooks recently joined Smith at Marianna Title Services to officially transfer the property.

“I wanted to give something back to the community — a doctor doing something good beyond doctoring,” Dr. Cook said of the donation.

He is a retired cardiologist who currently lives in Panama City with his wife. Habitat says he is remembered fondly by residents of Marianna, who are quick to share their favorite stories about both Dr. Cook and his father.