Retiring Jackson County Fire Rescue veteran honored

A veteran of Jackson County Fire Rescue was honored by county commissioners last week as he retires after 19 years of service with the local government, spending the bulk of his 25 year fire-rescue career with Jackson County.

Lt. Daniel Rickey Winget was presented a certificate of appreciation and a big shadowbox containing an axe and some service emblems.

Winget began his Fire Rescue career with Florida State Hospital Fire Department in April of 1997. He began service with Jackson County Fire Rescue in July 2003. Over the term of his employment here Winget earned several promotions and has served as Chipola College EMT Program Director and Instructor.

He gained Fire Officer One certification and was certified to teach CPR and several other critical rescue techniques.

Winget began his service with Jackson County in July of 2003, starting as a Firefighter/EMT. In September of 2007, he was promoted to Firefighter/Paramedic; and in July 2017, he was promoted to Lieutenant/Paramedic.

He also served as an instructor and in the EMT and Paramedic Programs at Chipola College. He served as a preceptor in the field, teaching students valuable skills to master the job.

County officials say several letters were written by families expressing their appreciation for his service over the years.

The county also noted in the proclamation honoring him that he “was instrumental in moving the department forward by transitioning from a paper desk calendar to online scheduling for employees’ schedules and from paper time sheets to excel time sheets, making our department more efficient in operations.”