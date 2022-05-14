Reunion to be held in renovated Bascom School

Former students of the 95-year-old Bascom School will celebrate their 2022 class reunion in the newly renovated historic building on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re excited with the great response from the alumni who attended Bascom School prior to its closing in 1963,” said Betty James, chair of this year’s reunion. She retains vivid memories of her old school-and especially of her beloved basketball team.

“I recall the school didn’t have a gym, so the only place we had to play was an outside dirt court,” she said. “We had to pick out all the rocks before we could begin to practice.”

The first class reunion was held in 2004 in the Bascom Town Hall, with plans to hold the next in their old school next door as soon as the renovated structure was ready for occupancy . But gatherings were cancelled following Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, and that would have to wait. Event planners say they are looking forward to increased attendance this year as old schoolmates have their first reunion in their alma mater.

Activities begin with informal greetings and a tour of the building and a catered lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by a program at 12:30 p.m. The speaker will be Betty Webb, the renovation project grant writer and coordinator of the new museum being established at the school.

“I’m confident all the alumni of Bascom School will be proud of how their former school has been saved and renovated,” James said. She continued, “The former school building has been repurposed as a first-class functioning meeting location, and the planned museum will allow the school to remain active as a living part of the Bascom community.”

All former students are asked to bring their memories and something of interest to offer the museum that will help tell the Bascom town and Bascom School story to future generations.

For more information on the 2022 Bascom School Reunion call 850-569-1128.