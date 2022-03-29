Rev. L.V. Farmer retiring after 43 years at New Hope MBC

April 17 and April 24 will be bittersweet Sundays at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Easter Sunday on April 17 is one of the most joyful days on the Christian calendar because it celebrates the resurrection story of Jesus Christ.

But it is also the day that New Hope Pastor L.V. Farmer will preach his last sermon in that leadership role. It’s one he’s held there 43 years, joined in the commitment by his life partner, wife Thelma Farmer.

The Easter service begins at 10 a.m., taking the place of regular Sunday school. The church is located at 3996 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood.

In a press release, one member of the congregation described in one word the feeling she and so many others there share as that day approaches, knowing that Farmer’s resurrection-themed sermon will be his last as their pastor. “Downhearted” was the word she used.

After Easter, the congregation will have one more day to show the Farmers their appreciation in a big way. It takes the form of an anniversary and retirement celebration on Sunday, April 24, beginning at 11 a.m.

Guest speakers will include two ministers, Second West Baptist Association Moderator Riley Henderson and Progressive Baptist Association of Northwest Florida Moderator Delwynn Williams of Panama City.

Colors for the occasion are black and white, and the theme is: “Working Together In the Name Of Jesus,” inspired by biblical scripture in Acts 16:23-31.

Anyone interested in sharing a retirement message for the Farmers in the day’s anniversary program can do so by typing the message and submitting it to Idwella Butler-Thin or by mailing it to P.O. Box 468, Greenwood, FL, 32443. To be included, they must be received by April 3.