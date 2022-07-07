Ribbon cut at new Marianna business Total Body By Roni

Beauty queens, constitutional officers, local officials, family, friends and well-wishers attended the Friday, July 1 grand opening and ribbon cutting for one of Marianna’s newest businesses, Total Body By Roni Private Fitness & Wellness Studio.

It’s located at 4480 Market Street, in the shopping plaza anchored by Winn-Dixie, in Marianna.

Opening comments and a welcome were given by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Tiffany Garling and Total Body By Roni owners Ronstance and Roger Pittman.

A representative for United States Senator Marco Rubio was also in attendance.

A prayer was then offered by Pastor Obadiah White of the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Afterwards, Garling and her staff presented the Pittmans with the ceremonial scissors to cut the red ribbon given by the chamber.

A light lunch was catered by Lori Barwick of Lori’s Edible Creations and a cake was prepared by Yolanda Pittman of Yo’s Sweet Shack.

The event was capped off with door prizes and mixing and mingling by those in attendance.

The services provided are designed to help combat various health conditions, diseases, prevent injuries and promote overall well-being, a press release about the event stated. Services offered include personal training, small group training, freedom climber, relaxation therapy, be at ease experience, virtual training, distance training, corporate wellness, and health education.

The studio features the freedom climber which offers physiological benefits such as hand/grip strength and dexterity while providing a continuous climbing experience. Another highlight is the relaxation room, with massage chairs and foot massagers in an environment meant to bring a sense of tranquility to the client.

Eat-well items such as fruit smoothies are available for purchase.

For more information about the business, call 850-718-6252 or visit www.totalbodybyroni.com.