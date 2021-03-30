 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting April 8 at Jim Whaley Tires in Marianna
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Jim Whaley Tires announce an open house set for Thursday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Marianna.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at noon to celebrate the grand opening of Jim Whaley Tires, which is located at 4730 Highway 90.

Jim Whaley Tires offers tire sales and service, as well as oil changes, scheduled or preventative maintenance, brake replacement, wheel alignment, tune-up, and tire rotation.

Contact Jim Whaley Tires at 850-633-7039 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The public is invited to help celebrate this special occasion. For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.

