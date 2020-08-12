Ribbon cutting Friday at Purple Tire Shop

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Purple Tire Shop announce a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 14 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Purple Tire Shop located at 2964 Milton Avenue in Marianna.
The Purple Tire Shop is owned and operated by Jaramin McKinnie. In addition to offering tires and tire repair, McKinnie and his team repair brakes, alignment, engines, steering and suspensions. They also offer tune-ups and oil changes. Call 850-526-2383 for hours of operations and more information.
The public is invited to help celebrate this special occasion. Social distancing will be observed and masks are highly encouraged. For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or email info@jacksoncounty.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!