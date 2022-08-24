Ribbon-cutting is Sept. 1 at CenterWell Home Health

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and CenterWell Home Health this week announced an open house and ribbon-cutting to be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.

The event is meant to celebrate a local business brand transformation from Kindred At Home to CenterWell Home Health. The company’s local headquarters and the event are located at 2491 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna.

CenterWell Home Health provides personalized, in-home care dedicated to helping clients maintain their independence. Care coordination team members are tasked with ensuring that patients receive the clinical care and support they need while remaining at home, reducing hospital readmissions, and providing support for their caregivers. Call 850-526-1932 for more information.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and open house. For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.