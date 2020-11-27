Ribbon-cutting is Tuesday in Graceville

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock announced this week that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, to celebrate the new co-location site of the Graceville Fire Rescue station and the Graceville branch of the Jackson County Tax Collector's Office.

The facility is located at 5422 Cliff St. in Graceville.

County commissioners decided roughly three years ago to relocate JCFR Station 21 to Graceville from Campbellton. It was relocated on Nov. 23. An ambulance and a fire truck will be housed in the new location, manned by three JCFR crew members.

Jackson County has had a presence in Campbellton since the late 1970s. With the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital closing and the need to find a new location, officials said in the release, the county voted to enter a lease-to-own agreement on a building owned by the Baptist College of Florida. JCFR Chief Charlie Brunner spearheaded the effort at the direction of the board.

The Jackson County Tax Collector will also be locating at 5422 Cliff Street. The tax office hours there are Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excepting a 12-1 p.m. lunch hour for staff.