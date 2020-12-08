Ribbon cutting set for Alford Government Complex

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Alford would like to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, December 14th at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the upgrades and additions to the Town of Alford Government Complex located at 1768 Georgia Street in Alford.

The Town of Alford’s public buildings were destroyed by Hurricane Michael and a little over two years later everything has been repaired or rebuilt. The Town Hall, Volunteer Fire Station and Jackson County EMS building were either destroyed or deemed unusable. Through diligent hard work by town employees, insurance recovery funds, and grant funds, there are now three new usable spaces in the government complex that sits on Highway 231. Insurance proceeds funded the new Town Hall and EMS Station which in in one building, with the Town Hall in the front portion and the EMS/Ambulance Station in the rear.