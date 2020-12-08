Ribbon cutting set for Alford Government Complex

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Alford would like to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, December 14th at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the upgrades and additions to the Town of Alford Government Complex located at 1768 Georgia Street in Alford.
The Town of Alford’s public buildings were destroyed by Hurricane Michael and a little over two years later everything has been repaired or rebuilt. The Town Hall, Volunteer Fire Station and Jackson County EMS building were either destroyed or deemed unusable. Through diligent hard work by town employees, insurance recovery funds, and grant funds, there are now three new usable spaces in the government complex that sits on Highway 231. Insurance proceeds funded the new Town Hall and EMS Station which in in one building, with the Town Hall in the front portion and the EMS/Ambulance Station in the rear.
The old Fire Station which was also destroyed by Hurricane Michael only had room to store two vehicles and equipment. The Town of Alford applied for a grant from Volunteer Florida for a fifty-fifty match to build a brand new fire station. With the grant funds and insurance proceeds Alford was able to build a new four bay fire station with room for all vehicles, storage for fire equipment and an office/training room for the Fire Chief. The new facility will aid in increased response times by having all equipment in a central location.
The Town of Alford is pleased to be able to share these new facilities with the public and invites everyone to help celebrate this special occasion. In addition to the Ribbon Cutting an Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.
