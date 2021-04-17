Ribbon cutting set for Tuesday at Mustard Seed Gifts & Boutique in Marianna

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Marianna and Mustard Seed Gifts & Boutique a subsidiary of McCoy’s Outdoors announce an Open House, 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4 p.m., to celebrate their recent membership located at 2823 Jefferson Street in Marianna.

Mustard Seed Gifts & Boutique is owned and operated by Suzette McCoy. They offer a full line of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes. They also specialize in gifts, jewelry and home goods. Be sure to ask about customization services such as embroidery and decals. Prom is just around the corner. Visit Mustard Seed for tuxedo and suit rentals. Call 850-526-2921 for more information or to schedule an appointment.