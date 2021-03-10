 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting Tuesday at Marianna Smile Labs
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Marianna Smile Labs Teeth Whitening, LLC announces an open house set for 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, with a ribbon cutting Ceremony at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Marianna Smile Labs Teeth Whitening LLC, at 4437 Franklin Street in Marianna.

Marianna Smile Labs Teeth Whitening LLC is owned and operated by Heather Hamlin. They offer convenient, same-day and affordable teeth whitening. A 20-minute treatment yields an improvement of between two-to-four shades, and a double typically yields a five-to-eight shade improvement.

Call 850-372-4435 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The public is invited to help celebrate the special occasion. For more information, contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.

